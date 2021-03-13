ESBC 24 Hour Volume Hits $74,235.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. ESBC has a total market cap of $796,642.89 and $74,235.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,611,895 coins and its circulating supply is 26,332,569 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

