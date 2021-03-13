Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Essent Group worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $17,314,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $16,543,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $15,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

