Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.95% of Essex Property Trust worth $302,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 62.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

ESS stock opened at $287.84 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $288.07. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.