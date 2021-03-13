Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $395,499.71 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $395,499.71 and approximately $57,086.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.22 or 0.03127444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,860,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,831,191 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

