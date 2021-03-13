Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $13.51 or 0.00022578 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.72 or 0.03154550 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.

