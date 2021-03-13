Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Capitalization Reaches $460,191.97

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $460,191.97 and $6,309.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

