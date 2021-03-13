Etherparty 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,616.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $739,350.05 and $55,616.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00646443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

