Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

