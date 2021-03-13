Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Eventbrite worth $84,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $49,038,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 113.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 450,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 270,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

