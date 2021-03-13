Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Everbridge worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 320,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of EVBG traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.92. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

