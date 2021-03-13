Everest (ID) Price Up 25.3% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.