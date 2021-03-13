Everex (EVX) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $17.26 million and $1.06 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.