Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,088. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

