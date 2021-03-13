Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $2.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

