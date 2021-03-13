Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Exelixis worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

