Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,023 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

