Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

