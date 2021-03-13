Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,921 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

BCE stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

