Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,049 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

