EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Million

Equities analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $70.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $71.90 million. EXFO posted sales of $55.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

EXFO stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in EXFO by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

