Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $109,728.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

