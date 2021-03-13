Expanse Trading Up 24% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $37,332.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,908.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.41 or 0.03147146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.99 or 0.00944760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.41 or 0.00386277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00323178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00247564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.