EXRNchain (EXRN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $85,394.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRN is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Token Trading

