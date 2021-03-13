Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,576 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

