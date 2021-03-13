Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $3,551,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,166 shares of company stock valued at $382,911,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average of $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $779.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

