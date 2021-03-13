Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Reaches $138,988.11 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $138,988.11 and $342.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 226.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

