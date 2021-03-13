Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $135,989.14 and $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

