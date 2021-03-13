FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $599,666.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 774.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

