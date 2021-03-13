Fantom (FTM) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $998.12 million and approximately $133.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

