Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Boosted by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 3.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

