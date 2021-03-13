Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $77,082.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007303 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

