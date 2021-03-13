Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Federated Hermes worth $61,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

FHI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,575 shares of company stock valued at $890,037. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

