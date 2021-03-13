FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $270.20 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

