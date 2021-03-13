FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $4.82 million and $1.01 million worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.51 or 0.00369964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

