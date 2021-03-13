Fetch.ai Hits Market Cap of $415.56 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $415.56 million and $93.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00679382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00037685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

