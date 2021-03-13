Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,429 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $287,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,789 shares of company stock worth $38,432,479. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of -812.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

