Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,780. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

