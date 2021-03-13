Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.8 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

