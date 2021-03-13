Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.8 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

