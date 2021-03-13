Financial Comparison: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 17.49% 52.12% 8.10% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virtu Financial and China Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 3 4 0 2.38 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than China Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and China Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 3.72 -$58.60 million $0.61 48.52 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtu Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, suggesting that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

