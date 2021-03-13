Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,654 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,113.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

