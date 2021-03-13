Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.