Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.49. 8,608,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

