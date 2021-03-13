Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,969 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 319,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,847. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

