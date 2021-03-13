Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,935. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.