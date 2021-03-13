Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,513,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $818,155,000 after purchasing an additional 575,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,294,000 after buying an additional 127,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,533,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

