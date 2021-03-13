Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 44,761.9% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 47,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,315,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,164,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

