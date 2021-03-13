Financial Review: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 4 10 0 2.71

Newmont has a consensus price target of $72.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Newmont $9.74 billion 4.85 $2.81 billion $1.32 44.69

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66% Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22%

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmont beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.