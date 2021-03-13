FintruX Network Market Capitalization Achieves $747,543.88 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $747,543.88 and $624.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

