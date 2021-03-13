First Horizon Corp Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

