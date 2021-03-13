First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.90.
First Pacific Company Profile
